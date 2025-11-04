Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.6667.

A number of research firms have commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE TNK opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.07. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $61.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.65 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 77.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Articles

