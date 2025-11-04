Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 200.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 44.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Teradyne by 189.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Teradyne by 195.5% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $160,925.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 94,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,411.48. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock worth $353,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Northland Securities set a $186.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.06.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $183.07 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $185.91. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.48.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.460 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

