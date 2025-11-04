TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Susquehanna

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cormark downgraded shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $89.38 on Monday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.48.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. TFI International had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 818,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,714,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,214,000 after purchasing an additional 101,218 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 441,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,862,000 after purchasing an additional 88,697 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in TFI International by 877.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,442 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.