Thunder Power (AIEV) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Institutional and Insider Ownership
65.0% of Thunder Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Thunder Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk and Volatility
Thunder Power has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Power’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Thunder Power and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Thunder Power
|N/A
|N/A
|-3.12
|Thunder Power Competitors
|$27.20 billion
|$1.01 billion
|27.48
Profitability
This table compares Thunder Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Thunder Power
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Thunder Power Competitors
|-4,806.85%
|-57.89%
|-16.78%
About Thunder Power
Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.
Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.