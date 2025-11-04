Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Insider Activity

In other Twist Bioscience news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $31,943.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,383.20. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $217,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 143,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,440.24. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 115,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,554 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 4.0%

TWST stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 2.43. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $55.33.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

