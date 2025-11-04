United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors decreased its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.50, for a total value of $9,393,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.96, for a total transaction of $1,795,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,364.80. This trade represents a 96.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 368,435 shares of company stock worth $152,863,012 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.90.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $438.66 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $412.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.81.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

