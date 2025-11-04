Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.