Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.9333.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Viking from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Viking in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Viking from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Viking during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Viking in the third quarter worth $58,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. Viking has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Viking had a net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 374.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viking will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

