Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) versus Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) Head-To-Head Survey

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT – Get Free Report) and Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Vor Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vor Biopharma 2 3 5 1 2.45

Vor Biopharma has a consensus target price of $76.50, suggesting a potential upside of 241.37%. Given Vor Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vor Biopharma is more favorable than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

3.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Vor Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Vor Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vor Biopharma has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Vor Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A -63.82% -58.03% Vor Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Vor Biopharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $260,000.00 458.58 -$27.52 million ($0.91) -1.76 Vor Biopharma N/A N/A N/A ($273.20) -0.08

Vor Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inhibikase Therapeutics. Inhibikase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vor Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vor Biopharma beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company’s product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers. It is also involved in developing various research programs for other neurological diseases. The company has research and development collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University, as well as Louisiana State University. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company’s VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells. The company’s eHSCs targeted therapies, such as CAR-Ts, bispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates provide treatment for blood cancers. Vor Biopharma, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Akron BioProducts to develop and manufacture cGMP nucleases. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.