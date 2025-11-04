Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels Sells 222,210 Shares

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 222,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $4,999,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,676,150. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Gunnar Wiedenfels also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 15th, Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,350,463.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of WBD stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $22.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 700,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.0% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Arete Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
