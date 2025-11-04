Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels Sells 222,210 Shares

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 222,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $4,999,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,676,150. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, September 15th, Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,350,463.50.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $22.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 700,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.0% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Arete Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

