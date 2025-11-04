Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after buying an additional 2,085,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,900,814,000 after purchasing an additional 842,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,668,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $362.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.47. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

