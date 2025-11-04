Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $440.8333.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Watsco Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,826,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,329,000 after acquiring an additional 180,951 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 296,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,801,000 after acquiring an additional 152,662 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $54,536,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,977 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSO opened at $361.17 on Tuesday. Watsco has a 1 year low of $350.00 and a 1 year high of $571.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.62). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

