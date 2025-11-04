Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Has $829,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $66,748,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $415.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $362.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total value of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,027.30. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

