World Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

World Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $130.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.92. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $245.31.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.44.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

