World Investment Advisors Has $43.68 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of World Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 329,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 9,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total value of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,027.30. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $362.55 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.67 and its 200-day moving average is $285.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

