World Investment Advisors Takes $368,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 380.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 161,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 198,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,710,576. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,220,797 shares of company stock valued at $78,337,744 over the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 3.9%

IBKR stock opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.