Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.23 Million in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

NYSE:CVS opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.00%.

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

