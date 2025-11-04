Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 13,597 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 119.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NYSE MAN opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 1.08. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. ManpowerGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

