Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 5,276 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. $VCYT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 23,936.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 1,279.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Veracyte and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.46 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $47.32.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Marc Stapley sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $233,153.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 334,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,565.85. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Annie Mcguire sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $76,914.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 91,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,970.31. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,299 shares of company stock valued at $610,799. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

