Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) versus ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Head to Head Comparison

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Zapata Computing”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $1.21 billion 3.16 $107.30 million $0.12 93.50 Zapata Computing $5.68 million 0.82 -$860,000.00 ($4.57) -0.03

Analyst Recommendations

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Zapata Computing. Zapata Computing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and Zapata Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 2 7 3 0 2.08 Zapata Computing 0 0 0 0 0.00

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $11.18, indicating a potential downside of 0.34%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Zapata Computing.

Volatility and Risk

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zapata Computing has a beta of 24.64, meaning that its stock price is 2,364% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Zapata Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 0.74% 12.05% 3.46% Zapata Computing N/A N/A -60.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Zapata Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Zapata Computing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Zapata Computing on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Zapata Computing

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems. It also provides Zapata AI Sense, a suite of algorithms and complex mathematical models to enhance analytics and other data-driven applications; Zapata AI Prose, a set of generative AI solutions based on large language models for generic chatbot applications; and Orquestra, an industrial generative AI application development platform, which provides sense and prose. It serves enterprise organizations. Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

