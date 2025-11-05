1,111 Shares in Equifax, Inc. $EFX Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth $2,223,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax stock opened at $208.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $281.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equifax from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.13.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 27,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total value of $6,461,324.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,032,047.40. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $1,176,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,634.16. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

