1,944 Shares in Exelon Corporation $EXC Purchased by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Exelon by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Exelon by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 454,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

EXC stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 60.84%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

