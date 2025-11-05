3,140 Shares in ATI Inc. $ATI Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,850,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,368,000 after purchasing an additional 153,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ATI by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59,811 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ATI by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 60,651 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ATI by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,371,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ATI by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,262,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,090 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $1,735,262.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,360,036.63. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,560 shares of company stock valued at $6,419,080. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price objective on ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded ATI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

