3,716 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 55.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DoorDash from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DoorDash from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho set a $350.00 price objective on DoorDash and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.03.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $239.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $155.40 and a one year high of $285.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.29.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 24,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $6,799,285.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 909,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,696,553.28. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $12,180,324.30. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 852,704 shares of company stock worth $213,921,205. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

