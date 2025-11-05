4,636 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Dynatrace by 7.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 8.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 104,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 4.6% during the first quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 288,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.85. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the sale, the director owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,367.24. The trade was a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,602 shares of company stock worth $529,579. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.