6,851 Shares in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAN. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $1,927,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 119.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $754.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.35 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan purchased 276,634 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 13,699,959 shares in the company, valued at $710,205,874.56. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

