Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 3,038 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.43 and its 200-day moving average is $217.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut Amazon.com from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.