Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of A opened at $146.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

