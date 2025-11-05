Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $155.95 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $187.50. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.34.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 381.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

