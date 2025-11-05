Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Holdings Lifted by Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.2% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,670,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $470,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,077 shares during the period. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 252,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 668,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,896 shares of company stock worth $45,092,175. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.09.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $277.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

