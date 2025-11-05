Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $277.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.91 and a 200-day moving average of $202.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $291.59.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $7,910,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,402,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,699,785.79. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,896 shares of company stock worth $45,092,175. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.09.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

