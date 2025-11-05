Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,173 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 178.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,400 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $277.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.59.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.09.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,896 shares of company stock worth $45,092,175. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

