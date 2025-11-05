AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MongoDB by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 6.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,847.50. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,147.91. This trade represents a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 107,493 shares of company stock valued at $33,830,023 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $355.84 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $385.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -363.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.34 and a 200 day moving average of $246.39.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.89.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

