AlphaQuest LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,277,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,176,000 after buying an additional 183,812 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.8% during the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 22.9% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at $584,699,785.79. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 190,896 shares of company stock worth $45,092,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $277.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.91 and its 200-day moving average is $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.