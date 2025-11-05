AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN stock opened at $307.32 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.45.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.98.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total transaction of $4,798,441.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,542.40. The trade was a 15.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total transaction of $1,838,017.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,834.86. This trade represents a 92.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,657 shares of company stock valued at $59,552,326. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

