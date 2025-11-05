Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,204 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after purchasing an additional 50,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $356.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $411.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $490.00 to $462.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.00.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $374.49 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.83 and a 12 month high of $403.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.42, for a total transaction of $235,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,265.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,330 shares of company stock worth $772,030. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

