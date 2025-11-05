Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 1,668.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 292,615 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,288,000 after purchasing an additional 153,523 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,802,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 226,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 91,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $167.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.22. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.31 and a 1 year high of $209.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.67. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $956.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.200-8.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.12 per share, with a total value of $1,133,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,430,337.84. This trade represents a 2.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

