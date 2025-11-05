Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $174.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $209.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

