Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 1,250.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,256 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 108.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 36,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Pegasystems had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 17,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $1,140,154.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,487,646.40. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Weber sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $150,199.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,632 shares in the company, valued at $605,811.36. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 147,453 shares of company stock worth $8,766,388 over the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PEGA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEGA

About Pegasystems

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.