Amalgamated Bank Has $2.24 Million Position in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,599,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 253,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,088,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $230.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.01 and a 200-day moving average of $216.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $165.03 and a 12 month high of $266.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total value of $534,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,715.95. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

