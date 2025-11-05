Amalgamated Bank Has $2.44 Million Position in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,516,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,111,000 after purchasing an additional 276,722 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,280,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,155,000 after purchasing an additional 102,382 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 219,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,598,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,075,000 after purchasing an additional 312,855 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AAON from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

AAON stock opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.10. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $144.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.05.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $758,191.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,271.64. This trade represents a 27.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,021,215.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,009.08. The trade was a 69.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

