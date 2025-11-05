Amalgamated Bank Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33,243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $222,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,023 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,618,643 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $240,863,000 after purchasing an additional 635,817 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 911,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 578,248 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 682,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,746,000 after purchasing an additional 488,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPX. Zacks Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.57.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,528. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $122.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.15 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.