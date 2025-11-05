Amalgamated Bank Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $155,123,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,217,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,948,000 after buying an additional 960,603 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 957.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 528,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,091,000 after buying an additional 478,942 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,809,000 after buying an additional 423,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,270,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,659,000 after buying an additional 326,923 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLDR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $109.41 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.69.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $194.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

