Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $308.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.61 and a 52-week high of $341.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $423.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Cfra Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.47.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

