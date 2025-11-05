Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in TKO Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in TKO Group by 368.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in TKO Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,459,000 after purchasing an additional 611,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,977,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total transaction of $1,883,048.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 128,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,509.86. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,961. This trade represents a 16.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO stock opened at $187.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $212.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.39 and its 200 day moving average is $177.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 0.76.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Arete Research raised shares of TKO Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

