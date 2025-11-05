Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of H. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 86.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 18,500.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 33.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE H opened at $135.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.33. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $587,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,620. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.53.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

