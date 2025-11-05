Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,250 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,887 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBCI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2,446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of GBCI opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $60.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

