Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 2,501.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Brian Low Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 65,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEU. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of NewMarket in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NewMarket currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $769.84 on Wednesday. NewMarket Corporation has a 1 year low of $480.00 and a 1 year high of $875.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $805.74 and a 200 day moving average of $725.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.35%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

