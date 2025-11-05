Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,304 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 827,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,800,000 after buying an additional 43,905 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.61. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.16%.The firm had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $980,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,370. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 5,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $355,587.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,587.74. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 57,597 shares of company stock worth $4,064,474 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.