Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,509 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Essent Group by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 760.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 367,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,210,000 after acquiring an additional 324,757 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 271,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Essent Group from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Essent Group Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 56.36%.The company had revenue of $319.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $158,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,700.45. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $746,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 196,922 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,930. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,316. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

